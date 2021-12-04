Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.42. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,408,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

