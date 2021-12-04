nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 12054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Specifically, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock worth $14,608,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

