nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

