Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nel ASA has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

