NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $111.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

