NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. 7,168,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,004. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

