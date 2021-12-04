Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,281,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.