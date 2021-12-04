Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and $3.54 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

