Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 147,527 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.