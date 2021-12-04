Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,010.43

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010.43 ($13.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 33,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -221.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

