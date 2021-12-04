NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 423 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,963. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.