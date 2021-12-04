NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $111.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

