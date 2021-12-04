NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

