NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.