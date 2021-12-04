NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

HOOD opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

