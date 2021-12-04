NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

