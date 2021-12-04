NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.