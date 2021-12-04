Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.62. Nexters shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

