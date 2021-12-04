NFTb Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $36.32 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

