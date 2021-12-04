NFTX Achieves Market Cap of $42.59 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $105.12 or 0.00214068 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $42.59 million and $238,352.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00237353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

