NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 8.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $35.14. 1,745,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 68,693,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

