Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Donaldson by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.