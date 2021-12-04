Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 415,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

