Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

IVZ opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.