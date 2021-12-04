Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.