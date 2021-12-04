Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $11.02

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.76. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 4,087 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,107,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,906,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,792,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

