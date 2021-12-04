Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 6,356,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

