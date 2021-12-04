North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,109 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

