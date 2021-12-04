North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PBH opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

