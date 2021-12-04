North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.23 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

