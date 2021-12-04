North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $24.50 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $647.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.27 and its 200 day moving average is $542.89. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

