North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.09 and a 200-day moving average of $445.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

