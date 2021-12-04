Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.04

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.04 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 4,191 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

