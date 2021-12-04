Northern Trust Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Lipocine worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 156,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Lipocine Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.