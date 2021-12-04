Northern Trust Corp Has $257,000 Stock Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of IRIDEX worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IRIX opened at $5.95 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

