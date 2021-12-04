Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of GlycoMimetics worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.