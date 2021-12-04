Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Saga Communications worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

