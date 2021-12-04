Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.