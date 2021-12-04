NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 497,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.