Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.
JEMD opened at $7.55 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.