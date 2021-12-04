Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

JEMD opened at $7.55 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.