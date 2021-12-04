Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
