Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

