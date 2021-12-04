Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 230,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvve by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

