Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nuvve stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 230,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Nuvve
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
