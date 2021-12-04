O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Hits $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08366739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.65 or 0.98361511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.