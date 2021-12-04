Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.