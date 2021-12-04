Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $3.59 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $467,716.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00238876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

