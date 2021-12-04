OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OGE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 76,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

