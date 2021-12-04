Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $414,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

