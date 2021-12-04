Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $358.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.