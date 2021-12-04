Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 8,066,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,044. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

