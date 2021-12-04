Omni (OMNI) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,415.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00329536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,295 coins and its circulating supply is 562,979 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

